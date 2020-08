Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 18:10 Hits: 8

Since March, thousands of companies have been allowed to bypass regulations that protect the environment, such as monitoring for hazardous emissions. The clemency is supposed to end this month, but experts worry the harm is already done.

