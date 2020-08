Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 09:02 Hits: 1

The argument that public investment invariably "crowds out" private capital is wrong both theoretically and empirically. States have always played a leading role in allocating capital, either through direct investments, or by deliberately encouraging certain types of private investment.

