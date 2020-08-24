Joe Biden describes 'grief and outrage' at Wisconsin police shooting

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 16:40 Hits: 7

As Jacob Blake continues to fight for his life after being shot repeatedly in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police as he tried to get into his car, Joe Biden released a statement calling for an “immediate, full and transparent investigation” and for the officers involved to be held accountable.

“These shots,” Biden said, “pierce the soul of our nation.”

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable. These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

