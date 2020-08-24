Headlines for August 24, 2020

Category:
World
Published on Monday, 24 August 2020
Raging California Wildfires Displace 120,000, Burn 1.2 Million Acres FDA Approves Blood Plasma Treatment as U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 176,000 Countries Grapple with Second Wave, as South Korea Warns Country Is in "Grave Situation" House Passes Bill to Halt Changes at USPS as Fears Mount over Mail-in Ballots House Passes Bill to Provide Emergency Funding for USCIS as Agency Plans Major Staff Cuts Belarus Protests Continue Demanding Resignation of President Lukashenko At Least 17 Killed in Colombia Over Deadly Weekend At Least 14 People Killed in Twin Bombings in the Philippines U.S. Troops Withdraw from Camp Taji in Iraq Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny in Coma in German Hospital Hurricane Laura Kills at Least 9 People in Caribbean as It Heads to Southern U.S., on Heels of Storm Marco Protesters in Lafayette, Louisiana, Demand Justice for Trayford Pellerin, Shot Dead by Police Protests Erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake "Alt-Right" Groups Attack Antifascist Protesters in Portland, Oregon New Law in Tennessee Would Criminalize BLM Protesters, Strip Them of Their Right to Vote Protesters Take to the Streets of Charlotte, NC as RNC Kicks Off Longtime White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway to Step Down Trump's Sister Calls Out President's Family Separation Policy, Lies and Cruelty in Audio Tapes Lori Loughlin Gets Two-Month Prison Term for College Admissions Bribes Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
