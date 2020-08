Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:49 Hits: 11

Jerry Falwell, Jr. says his wife Becki Tilley had an affair with a young man known to the public as the couple’s “pool boy” and says he was threatening to expose the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/jerry-falwell-jr-says-his-wife-had-a-fatal-attraction-affair-with-the-pool-boy-report/