Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 11:39 Hits: 8

The US Secretary of State is visiting Israel after the Trump administration's announcement of an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace plan. He will also visit several Gulf Arab states and Sudan this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mike-pompeo-makes-appeal-for-normal-relations-with-israel/a-54669133?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf