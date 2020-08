Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 13:47 Hits: 9

Rights groups are urging Bangladeshi authorities to withdraw all charges against blogger Asad Noor, restore his passport and end harassment of his family members. Noor fled to India after multiple threats to his life.

