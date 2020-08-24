The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why were hundreds of expired Carrefour products dumped in a forest in northern France?

Hundreds of plastic tubs of expired tapenade, rotting fruits and vegetables, unsold frozen goods – this is what walkers and cyclists found on nature paths in northern France between August 16 and 20. Photos and videos they shared on social media have garnered attention, leading to online outrage and a police investigation. The culprit has been revealed to be a volunteer from an association, tasked with donating the expired items to a farm. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200824-hundreds-unsold-expired-products-dumped-forest-france

