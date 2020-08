Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:47 Hits: 9

The Berlin hospital treating leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny after his transfer from Siberia says his test results "indicate poisoning". The Charité hospital added that long-term effects 'cannot be ruled out'.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200824-berlin-hospital-says-kremlin-critic-navalny-s-test-results-indicate-poisoning