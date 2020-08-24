Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 8

French regional health authorities on Sunday said there had been a "very worrying" outbreak of coronavirus at a naturist holiday resort on France's Mediterranean coast, with some 100 holidaymakers so far testing positive. Nudists have been ordered to wear masks and practice social distancing, as tests show a 30 per cent infection rate – four times higher than other people in the area.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200824-famous-french-nudist-resort-hard-hit-by-worrying-covid-19-outbreak