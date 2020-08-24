The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Famous French nudist resort hard-hit by ‘worrying’ Covid-19 outbreak

Famous French nudist resort hard-hit by 'worrying' Covid-19 outbreak French regional health authorities on Sunday said there had been a "very worrying" outbreak of coronavirus at a naturist holiday resort on France's Mediterranean coast, with some 100 holidaymakers so far testing positive. Nudists have been ordered to wear masks and practice social distancing, as tests show a 30 per cent infection rate – four times higher than other people in the area.

