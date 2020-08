Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:28 Hits: 8

Bangladesh will restore internet access to nearly a million Rohingya stuck in refugee camps "very soon", the government said Monday, on the eve of the third anniversary of their escape from Myanmar.

