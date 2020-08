Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:34 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): A rubbish truck driver and four Bangladeshi workers were detained Monday (Aug 24) for flying the Malaysian flag upside down in front of their lorry.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/24/five-detained-for-flying-malaysian-flag-upside-down