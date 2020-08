Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:47 Hits: 10

KOTA BARU (Bernama): Kelantan police apprehended a man and seized cash and jewellery worth more than RM100,000 less than seven hours after a report was lodged by the victim.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/24/cops-nab-suspected-burglar-seize-valuables-worth-more-than-rm100k