Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

VIENNA: Austria has arrested a 31-year-old Syrian refugee suspected of carrying out attacks last week on a Jewish community leader and a synagogue in Austria's second city Graz, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday (Aug 24). The leader of Graz's Jewish community association, Elie Rosen ...

