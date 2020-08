Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:32 Hits: 9

Can you know a place by its instruments? A British travel writer wanders Siberia on a strange and wonderful quest to write about historic pianos.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0824/Russians-took-their-pianos-with-them-into-exile-in-Siberia?icid=rss