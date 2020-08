Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 13:15 Hits: 10

For the past 50 years, the West has clung to the hope that modernization would automatically transform China into a capitalist liberal democracy. For decades, maintaining this illusion was good for the bottom line, but now the implications of China's ascendancy have become disturbingly clear.

