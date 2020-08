Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 10

Although every recession is different, history offers lessons for the current pandemic-induced downturn. Amid so much uncertainty, policymakers should focus on keeping taxes low, developing plans for fiscal consolidation, and avoiding new regulations until the economy is back on track.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-economy-lessons-from-recessions-past-by-michael-boskin-2020-08