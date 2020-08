Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 01:58 Hits: 7

The FDA has granted emergency approval of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment for those battling the disease. President Donald Trump called the development "a historic breakthrough."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-donald-trump-announces-approval-of-plasma-treatment/a-54668561?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf