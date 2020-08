Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 01:47 Hits: 7

Firefighters on Sunday battled some of California's largest-ever fires that have forced tens of thousands from their homes and burned one million acres, with further lightning strikes and gusty winds forecast in the days ahead.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200824-firefighters-struggle-to-contain-some-of-california-s-biggest-ever-blazes