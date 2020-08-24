Tsikhanouskaya To Meet U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State As Belarus Protests Continue

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 05:42 Hits: 7

MINSK -- Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya is due to meet on August 24 with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Lithuania to discuss ways towards a peaceful resolution to the disputed presidential election that has prompted an unprecedented wave of protests. The meeting comes a day after more than 100,000 protesters packed the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on August 23 for a massive rally against the reelection of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a postelection crackdown amid a heavy security presence in the Belarusian capital and fresh warnings from the army. The Interior Ministry said no one was detained at the protest, marking a departure from the violent repression that resulted in thousands of arrests and at least three deaths following the August 9 election. By evening, people began dispersing without clashes with riot police. The crowd filled the city center for what was billed as the March of New Belarus on the 15th day of protests calling for Lukashenka’s ouster and new elections in the Eastern European country of 9.5 million. The mass of protesters gathered on Independence Square, waving white and red Belarusian flags and unfurling long banners with white and red stripes. Protesters chanted "Leave!" and “Get out!” as they called for Lukashenka to step down after 26 years of authoritarian rule. After the protest largely ended, a video posted on Telegram showed Lukashenka in a helicopter flying over the city, sporting a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle. The authoritarian leader can be heard saying, "They fled like rats," as he is seen stepping off the helicopter at the presidential palace. Lukashenka has ordered the military into full combat readiness, raising the prospect that the army may unleash a much-feared bloody crackdown to suppress unprecedented street protests. Outside Minsk Large protests were also held in other cities including Brest and Hrodno, as well as outside the country in Lithuania, where a 30-kilometer human chain was formed from Vilnius to the border with Belarus. Users of network operators had problems connecting to the internet, in another attempt by authorities to clamp down on information. Describing the protesters as "fascists," the Defense Ministry said in a statement ahead of the rally that memorials, specifically those dedicated to victims of World War II, must not be desecrated. The ministry warned against any violation of peace and order in such places, writing in all capital letters, "You will have the army to deal with now, not the police." The statement came as army personnel were spotted being transported into Minsk in military transporters, just a day after Lukashenka ordered the military to take “stringent measures” against what he described as foreign-backed plans for a "color revolution" in the country. Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition candidate who claimed to have won from 60 to 70 percent of the vote, on August 22 said Belarusians must "struggle for their rights" and not be distracted by Lukashenka’s claims that the country was under military threat. Protests have taken place in Belarus since Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the August 9 poll by a landslide. More than 7,000 have been detained and hundreds beaten by police. The EU and United States have criticized the vote and condemned the postelection crackdown. Tsikhanouskaya will meet on August 24 with Biegun in Lithuania, where she moved following the contested August 9 vote, as the United States and Europe deepen their diplomatic involvement to end the crisis. Biegun also will meet Lithuania's defense and foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Belarus and bilateral and defense matters, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said. Biegun will travel on to Russia and Ukraine later in the week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 23 accused Belarusian opposition members who left Belarus of seeking "bloodshed," according to Interfax and the RIA-Novosti news agency. He added that Moscow calls for the launch of a genuinely broad national dialogue in Belarus and said Russia would accept any decision of the Belarusian authorities with regard to dialogue with the opposition. But he said the Belarusian people "will decide for themselves how to get out of this situation." He also said there are "clear signs of a normalization" in Belarus, and a proposal on constitutional reform was "a quite promising path." The opposition this week established a coordination council to negotiate the transition of power, in a move Belarusian authorities have described as an attempt to illegally seize power. With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Belsat, AP, Reuters, Interfax, and AFP

