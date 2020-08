Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 08:04 Hits: 7

Parisian police say they made scores of arrests amid violence in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich. Officers used tear gas to break up rampaging fans in parts of the city.

