Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 08:53 Hits: 13

MINSK (Reuters) - Two members of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/24/belarus-detains-two-members-of-opposition-council