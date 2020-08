Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 07:59 Hits: 9

China's "nine-dash line" used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine defence minister said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/philippines-minister-accuses-china-south-china-sea-claims-13047468