Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 08:20 Hits: 7

BEIRUT: More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps at the slightest sound. "The other day, I was trying to open a jar and the popping sound made me jump back and scream. I felt for a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nightmares-flashbacks-fatigue-beirut-faces-mental-health-crisis-13047608