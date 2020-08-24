Pretending Trump makes America 'great again' apparently takes more than 70 GOP convention speakers

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 01:40 Hits: 7

In what has to be a last-ditch attempt to appear prepared for the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump’s campaign released its complete list of more than 70 speakers for the convention Sunday. On it, Trump’s relatives and the likes of staffers including Kellyanne Conway are described as “honorable.” It’s at least nice to know convention organizers aren’t disillusioning themselves into thinking the president fits that title.

Simply listed as “President Donald J. Trump,” the former star of “The Apprentice” is on the schedule to speak on the convention’s final day Thursday. Party officials, however, told The New York Times the president can be expected to sing his own praises every day of the convention at 10 PM EST. Trump’s mindnumbing speeches laden with stale adjectives are rumored to start Monday, the first day of the convention held in Charlotte, N.C.

Included on the agenda are several GOP politicians, Trump advisers, and apologists such as the president’s infamously corrupt personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has yet to charge the officers who shot emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor in her own home; and Kim Klacik, who is trying to unseat the Democrat elected to fill the congressional seat of late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Kimberly will work with the Trump Administration and we will bring Baltimore back, and fast. Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city! https://t.co/PDdjgxbIHu August 19, 2020

“Over four nights, President Trump’s 2020 Convention will honor the great American story, the American people that have written it, and how President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda has empowered them to succeed,” Trump’s campaign said in its announcement.

Republicans have seemingly struggled to nail down even the most basic details about their convention, which the president has repeatedly bragged will be mostly in-person despite the coronavirus pandemic. Two producers of "The Apprentice" have even been enlisted to make sure the event isn't a complete failure. Sadoux Kim, who worked for "Apprentice" creator Mark Burnett and Chuck LaBella, a producer on "The Apprentice," are on the convention’s payroll, The New York Times reported.

To the president, the convention seems to be little more than a cherished opportunity to one-up Democrats, part of a plan he obviously thinks is the key to his reelection. “We’re going to have more of it live than what they did,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes.”

I think it’s more than pretty boring when a president more safely regards his own popularity than his constituents’ lives during a deadly pandemic. Or as Sen. Chris Coons put it on Fox News Sunday: "Donald Trump's like a man who's lost on the highway and refuses to ask for directions. In fact worse, he has peddled quackery."

RELATED: Trump is taking over his convention, Sarah Palin, and more you might have missed

Ready to hand President Donald Trump—and every Republican—a humiliating defeat? Sign up with Vote Forward to write personalized letters to infrequent, but Democratic-leaning, voters in swing states. Help us wash Trump out of office with a big blue wave of record-breaking turnout.

Read the complete list of Republican National Convention speakers:

Monday speakers include: Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01) Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04) Former Ambassador Nikki Haley Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones Amy Johnson Ford Kimberly Guilfoyle Natalie Harp Charlie Kirk Kim Klacik Mark and Patricia McCloskey Sean Parnell Andrew Pollack Donald Trump, Jr. Tanya Weinreis Tuesday speakers include: First Lady Melania Trump The Honorable Mike Pompeo Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Abby Johnson Jason Joyce Myron Lizer Mary Ann Mendoza Megan Pauley Cris Peterson John Peterson Nicholas Sandmann Eric Trump Tiffany Trump Wednesday speakers include: Vice President Mike Pence Second Lady Karen Pence Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21) Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01) Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell The Honorable Kellyanne Conway The Honorable Keith Kellogg Jack Brewer Sister Dede Byrne Madison Cawthorn Scott Dane Clarence Henderson Ryan Holets Michael McHale Burgess Owens Lara Trump Thursday speakers include: President Donald J. Trump The Honorable Ben Carson Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) The Honorable Ivanka Trump The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith Ann Dorn Debbie Flood Rudy Giuliani Franklin Graham Alice Johnson Wade Mayfield Carl and Marsha Mueller Dana White

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1971634