Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 08:32 Hits: 4

Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, was under surveillance by Russian federal security agents during his recent trip to Siberia, according to a Russian newspaper report.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kremlin-critic-navalny-was-under-surveillance-during-trip-to-siberia-says-report/30798146.html