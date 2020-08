Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 17:08 Hits: 9

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has added the American public’s desire to legalize marijuana to the list of topics that could cripple his chances at re-election. At…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/report-reveals-why-trump-fears-marijuana-could-derail-his-re-election-hopes/