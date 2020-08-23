The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

LIVE: Bayern 1-0 up in Champions League final against PSG

Category: World Hits: 9

LIVE: Bayern 1-0 up in Champions League final against PSG Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Bayern Munich Sunday in a dream Champions League final, played behind closed doors in Lisbon due to Covid-19. French champions PSG are hoping to win club football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time – but Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and teammates face formidable opponents in Bayern Munich, led by striking juggernaut Robert Lewandowski. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200823-live-psg-take-on-bayern-munich-in-first-ever-champions-league-final

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version