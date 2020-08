Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 20:19 Hits: 8

At least two people were killed in ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara's controversial announcement he would run for a third term, a hospital source and local residents said Sunday.

