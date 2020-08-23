The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jordan frees opposition-run teachers union leaders

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan on Sunday released 13 leaders of an opposition-run teachers union, judicial sources said, nearly a month after detaining them in a move weakening a group that has become a leading source of dissent. The government on July 25 closed the offices of the 100,000 strong union and suspended its activity for two years, in one of the largest crackdown on a major dissident group in recent years.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/24/jordan-frees-opposition-run-teachers-union-leaders

