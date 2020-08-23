Watch two Georgia teachers welcome students to online school with rap video that quickly went viral

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 19:40 Hits: 10

As schools reopen amid a global pandemic, a major focus of national conversation has been the potential health risks associated with the novel coronavirus. Sometimes that dialogue focuses on the reality that, contrary to what Donald Trump has pushed, children can, indeed, die as a result of COVID-19. Other times, we’ve talked about how returning to school may result in kids and teenagers inadvertently spreading the virus to their communities, families, and even teachers and school staff. One issue that has gotten less attention is the question of psychological well-being, and how students are adapting to all of the academic changes this year, whether they’re returning to school or going virtual.

Two teachers at an Albany, Georgia high school have gone absolutely viral thanks to their amazing music video about virtual learning and COVID-19, bringing a load of joy and positive energy in an otherwise depressing news cycle. As NPR reports, their school district is going totally remote to start the academic year, and these teachers wanted to generate some excitement for students logging in.

Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans, both teachers and cheerleading coaches at Monroe Comprehensive High School, remixed Jack Harlow’s popular song “What’s Poppin” to be relevant to the pandemic and doing school virtually. Some students (wearing face masks) dance in the hallway in the background as the teachers rap. Good Morning America reports that the music video was shot and edited by Jamel Overstreet.

In speaking to local outlet WXFL, Evans explained the two educators wanted to meet students “where they were” and amp up excitement for online learning, as they know some young people “may feel kind of nervous or upset.” She told the outlet that in making the video, they wanted to “show them you can still have a good time and be ready to learn, virtually."

In speaking to Good Morning America, Evans stated: “We wanted to just show them how important it is to overcome adversity, to push through no matter what and no matter where you're from you can always be motivated and take it to the top."

Williams said something similar to WXFL, saying the catchy video is about getting students “excited for school and getting them excited about their teachers and where they are and exuding school pride where they are.”

As Daily Kos has previously covered, some districts in Georgia have attempted to open for in-person classes, which quickly and unsurprisingly resulted in sending students home to self-quarantine, and in one district’s case, in schools temporarily closing.

If you aren’t able to check out the videos on Instagram, you can also check out a cut on YouTube below.

