Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 11:20 Hits: 7

As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the US, many schools across the country have reopened or are set to do so. How worried are students, parents and teachers about the prospect of crowded classrooms?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/learning-pods-and-cardboard-cubicles-us-schools-adapt-to-the-pandemic/a-54640763?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf