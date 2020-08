Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 18:42 Hits: 10

Heavy rains caused flooding across the northern Giresun province that claimed five lives, with 12 others missing. Among the hardest-hit is the hill town of Dereli, Waters swept away bridges and wrecked buildings.

