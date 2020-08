Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 12:12 Hits: 6

While numerous NGOs and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have accused Greece of using the Covid-19 epidemic as pretext to “abandon” hundreds of migrants at sea since March, Athens denies the charge and denounces “misinformation”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200823-un-rights-groups-accuse-greece-of-using-pandemic-to-step-up-migration-restrictions