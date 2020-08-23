50 years of PSG: A look back at the rise of France’s wealthiest club

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 16:22 Hits: 8

August is an important month for France’s most famous football club. Not just because of the historic Champions League final against Bayern Munich – the first to be played behind closed doors – but also because this month marks 50 years of existence for Paris Saint-Germain. Founded on 12 August, 1970, the club has in a short time made a name for itself as a glitzy conveyor belt of celebrity players, sharing its bed with politics and scandal and shooting up the rankings to become one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

