50 years of PSG: A look back at the rise of France’s wealthiest club

50 years of PSG: A look back at the rise of France’s wealthiest club August is an important month for France’s most famous football club. Not just because of the historic Champions League final against Bayern Munich – the first to be played behind closed doors – but also because this month marks 50 years of existence for Paris Saint-Germain. Founded on 12 August, 1970, the club has in a short time made a name for itself as a glitzy conveyor belt of celebrity players, sharing its bed with politics and scandal and shooting up the rankings to become one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

