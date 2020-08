Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 18:23 Hits: 10

France reported 4,897 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200823-france-records-post-lockdown-daily-record-of-4-897-new-covid-19-cases