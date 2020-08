Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 17:56 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Sunday placed a disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the company's "civic and election integrity" rules.

