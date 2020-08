Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 18:55 Hits: 12

AMMAN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Sunday reported a new death case from novel coronavirus, increasing the overall number of deaths in the country to 12.

