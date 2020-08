Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 19:15 Hits: 13

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that already has been given to more than 70,000 patients, the Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/2FR4Azi, citing officials familiar with the decision.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/24/trump-to-announce-emergency-authorization-of-convalescent-plasma-to-treat-covid-19---wapo