Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 10:39 Hits: 2

PORTLAND: Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday, police said, and there were clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in the city's downtown area earlier in the day. In a Twitter post, police said early on Sunday (Aug ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portland-police-order-protesters-to-disperse-13045352