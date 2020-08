Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 18:43 Hits: 11

LIMA: At least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub after it was raided by police for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Fifteen of the 23 people detained by police who broke up the clandestine party on Saturday night ...

