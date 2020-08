Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 14:08 Hits: 11

A stricken oil tanker moored near the city of Hodeidah is slowly leaking more than a million barrels of oil.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/yemens-warring-sides-urged-prevent-environmental-disaster-200823140841829.html