Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may defeat Trump and that, in itself, will be a goodness, indeed, an existential imperative. But they will not defeat Trumpism. That task will be left to less conventional but more courageous, and imaginative leaders still yet to come. Harris and Biden at the end of the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 19, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)