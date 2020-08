Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 08:45 Hits: 12

Sunday's historic UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon will be the first played behind closed doors and could also see the Paris Saint-Germain of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe win the trophy for the first time, but a Bayern Munich side led by the prolific Robert Lewandowski block their path.

