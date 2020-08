Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 09:07 Hits: 1

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has ordered his defense minister and westernmost military forces to adopt "the most stringent measures" to protect the country's borders in the face of what he suggested was a foreign-backed plan for a "color revolution."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-tsikhanouskaya-lukashenka-protests-election/30797189.html