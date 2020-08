Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 13:40 Hits: 3

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released new projections with┬ásome very bad economic news: Millions of the jobs lost during the pandemic are not likely to come back for years.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/millions-of-jobs-lost-during-may-be-gone-for-years-irs/