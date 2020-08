Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 00:23 Hits: 6

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill blocking changes to the Postal Service that had sparked concerns ahead of the presidential election. The measure also provides the agency with $25 billion in funds.

