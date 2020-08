Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 03:34 Hits: 6

Alexei Navalny's evacuation from Siberia was organized by Berlin-based NGO the Cinema for Peace Foundation. Since 2002, it's drawn support from major Hollywood stars — but also been accused of lack of transparency.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-german-ngo-behind-alexei-navalny-s-rescue/a-54661016?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf