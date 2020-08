Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 05:17 Hits: 5

Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday ordered his defence minister to take "stringent measures" to defend the country's territorial integrity after mass protests erupted against his claim to election victory.

