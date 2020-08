Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 04:37 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Students planning to enrol into fully residential schools, national religious schools, technical secondary schools, vocational colleges or the Royal Military College for the 2021 session will have to apply for admission through a new single entry point system, says the Education Ministry.

